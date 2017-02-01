EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, Random Acts of Kindness submissions will be listed here. To share an act of kindness, please email it to editor@manitoulin.ca, fax it to 705-358-3822 or mail it to The Manitoulin Expositor c/o Acts of Kindness, P.0.. Box 369, Little Current, ON P0P1K0 and be sure to include your name and address. Don’t forget, one name from the submissions will be drawn in February with the prize of a $200 donation to an Island charity of their choice.

I read your article respecting Random Acts of Kindness in the January 18 issue of The Expositor and wanted to submit my experience.

I first came to the Island with my parents in 1939 as a young boy and we rented tourist accommodation on Lake Mindemoya. I returned with my family over the past 77 years and in 1989 my wife and I built a cottage on Lake Mindemoya next to Cedar Grove Cottages. The latter has had a number of owners over the years and as neighbours, we were acquainted with them all. The current owners, Al and Ellen Holroyd, are the subject of my response.

In the summer of last year I suffered a heart attack and was taken by ambulance to Health Sciences North in Sudbury for by-pass surgery. My wife was not physically able to bring me back to Mindemoya and Al volunteered without hesitation to pick me up and bring me home, an act of kindness and generosity that I will never forget and for which my wife and I are eternally grateful.

John and Nora Longworth

Mindemoya