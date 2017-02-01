More on carbon tax

Chump change likely from billions collected

To the Expositor:

Rumours are abound with gifts from Premier Wynne. These belated Christmas treasures are to be in the official form of Hydro One customer dollar relief. Where shall such Trojans of horse (you know what) be generated (no pun intended) from? Where else but from us! Wynne’s shell and pea game shall most likely create more hydro snafus from our newly created carbon tax dump trucks full of money.

You see folks, they shall collect billions per year and give us back hundreds (if we’re lucky). That way, we again pay huge from our single pocket for cap and trade/carbon tax and get some chump change back from mighty Hydro One/Wynne. Magic—huh?

Michael White

Manitowaning