Farm Facts and Furrows

by OMAFRA Ag Rep Brian Bell

Barn Fire Prevention

Faulty electrical systems cause approximately 40 percent of barn fires with a determined cause, making it one of the leading known causes of barn fires. What can you do? Regular inspections and maintenance are key to reducing the risk of a barn fire. We recommend that you work with a professional to inspect and monitor your farm buildings.

Have your buildings inspected and maintained regularly by a licenced electrical contractor. Develop a preventative maintenance and housekeeping schedule. Work with a professional to monitor the heat conditions of your barn using infrared technologies. Work with your local fire department and insurance company to identify problem areas on your farm, and fix any problem areas identified. Have a plan ready to deal with any emergency. Train your family and employees on what to do if there is a barn fire. Learn how to handle and what to do with livestock make a list of who to call during and after a fire, and establish a safe meeting point.

AALP Class 17 Recruitment

The Rural Ontario Institute (ROI) is now accepting applications for Class 17 of the Advanced Agricultural Leadership Program (AALP), with the introduction of an online application form: http://www.ruralontario

institute.ca/aalp/class-application AALP is designed to provide current and emerging leaders in Ontario’s agriculture and agri-food sectors and rural communities the opportunity to gain skills, knowledge and understanding of the forces shaping agriculture and rural Ontario. ROI is accepting applications until March 17, 2017.