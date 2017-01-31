Ingersoll man fined $2500 for deer hunting violations on Manitoulin

An Ingersoll man has been fined a total of $2,500 for deer hunting violations.

Derek Hance pleaded guilty and was fined $1,500 for careless use of a firearm while hunting and $1,000 for hunting big game without a licence. He is suspended from hunting for one year and must successfully complete the Ontario Hunter Education Course before hunting in the province again.

Court heard that on November 22, 2016, Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry conservation officers stopped to inspect deer hunting activity near Tuckers Road in Allan Township on Manitoulin Island. An investigation revealed Hance had shot a deer as he stood on Tuckers Road while facing a blind corner. The deer was recovered from a property on which Hance did not have permission to hunt. On Manitoulin Island, a deer hunting licence is only valid when accompanied by the written consent of the landowner.

Justice of the Peace Darlene Hayden heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Gore Bay, on January 12, 2017.

The public is reminded that laws regarding the use of firearms are in place for public protection and safety.

To report a natural resources violation, call the MNRF TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667 toll-free any time or contact your local ministry office during regular business hours. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).