October 1, 1987 – January 28, 2017

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mycle Brien Dennis Pegelo of Sudbury. He died suddenly at the Health Science North Hospital in Sudbury in his 30th year. Loving partner to Chrystle Conners of Sudbury. Loving and cherished son to Brien and Bonnie Pegelo of Providence Bay, Manitoulin Island. Dear brother to Nicholas Pegelo (Erin) of Sudbury, Kayla Pegelo of Sudbury, and Brandon Pegelo (Kelsey) of Tehkummah. Mycle will be greeted with open arms by his late grandparents, Bill and Doris Bowerman (predeceased) and Lenus and Patricia Pegelo (predeceased). Loving father of Shyann, Tristin, Robin, Madalene and Bonnie Mai. Will be missed by aunts and uncles, cousins and friends. Mycle loved the outdoors. He loved to fish and be in the bush. He loved hockey, movies, video games and being with his family and friends. Funeral arrangements have not yet been made.