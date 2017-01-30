March 2, 1922 – January 26, 2017

Louise Tracey (nee McCullough) passed away peacefully at the Algoma Residential Community Hospice, with family by her side. Beloved wife of the late Donald Tracy (2012). Dear mother and mother-in-law of Linda and David Maltby; Daphne and Roman Peredun. Proud Gram of Andrew, Christopher (Emily), Katrina (Eric), Elizabeth (Chris), David and great-grandsons Owen and Zachary. Predeceased by sisters Lucy Corr, Violet Hargreaves-Day, Marjorie MacLean and her twin Evelyn (infant). Sister-in-law of Doug Tracy, Elizabeth “Betty” Cram and Mary Ferguson. Fondly remembered by nieces and nephews. She will be missed by her friends at the Wednesday and Friday Bridge Clubs (Seniors’ Drop-In Centre). A special thank you to Shirley (Care Partners) and Linda (Red Cross). Much appreciation to the ARCH staff and volunteers for their care and compassion. A private service will be held. Memorial contributions to ARCH would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Arthur Funeral Home and Cremation Centre, 705-759-2522. Expressions of sympathy may be offered at www.arthurfuneralhome.com.