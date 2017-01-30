1969 – 2017

In loving memory of Jason Kenneth Leu, who after a brief courageous battle with severe heart disease passed away at Health Sciences North, in Sudbury, Ontario on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at the age of 47. Jason will be lovingly remembered by his parents Lynn and Ken Leu of Providence Bay, ON, brother Chris (Stacy) Leu and grandmother Merretta Wallace; all of New Hamburg, ON. Long time loving friend of Tammy Bowerman and her family Lynn (Jeff) Swihart, Blake (Maria) Bowerman, Garry Bowerman (Krista), Amy (John David) Wright, Stacey Bowerman (Chris), Jason Bowerman, Kristin Swihart (Ritchey) and Jeremy (Jerrica) Swihart. He will be greatly missed by his aunts, uncles, niece, nephews, cousins and friends. At Jason’s request there will be no public visitation. Cremation taken care of by Island Funeral Home, Little Current, ON. We will be having a celebration of his life at a later date. Memorial contributions to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family. Island Funeral Home can only accept cheques for all charitable donations. Record your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca.