Iris Clara Abotossaway (nee Esquimaux) was born on November 7, 1939 in Whitefish Falls. She married Clayton Francis Abotossaway (deceased) on September 28, 1956 and raised Lori Pacheco (Nelson), Terry Abotossaway (Glenda, deceased), Patti McComber (Jim), Cheryl Audette (Denis), Melanie Abotossaway (Dave, deceased), Maxwell Abotossaway (Beverly), Kelly Abotossaway (Tracy), Treena Abotossaway (deceased) and Aron Abotossaway (deceased) and additionally raised grandchildren Holly, Desiree, Curtis, Becky, Renee, Courtney and Karleigh and many more cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren have blessed her life. Iris will be missed by sisters Suzie, Jackie, Thelma, Marie and brother Evans. Iris will reunite with her deceased siblings Eleanor, Elsie and June. Iris joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in her early 20s and devoted her life to the teaching and principles of the Book of Mormon. Iris believed that the “Family” is the most important unit in time and eternity. She writes in her journal, “I am thankful I had the teachings from my mother that follow gospel principles”. Iris continues with a quote from (3 John 1:14) “We have no greater joy than to hear that our children walk in truth.” Iris kept a daily journal for over two decades. Other hobbies included travelling, knitting and studying scriptures and daily walks. Most of all she loved spending time with her family. At Iris’ request, a private viewing was held for family and close friends at the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints, 9050 Hwy 6, Little Current from 6 pm to 9 pm on Friday, January 27, 2017. The Community Funeral Service commenced at the Aundeck Omni Kaning Community Centre, 13 Hill Street at 11 am on Saturday, January 28, 2017. Record your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca.