Premier’s Agricultural Innovation Award honours Meeker’s Management Service

EVANSVILLE—Meeker’s Management Service, based in Evansville, has been recognized by the province of Ontario with a 2016 Premier’s Award for Agri-Food Innovation Excellence.

Ontario is recognizing the work of local agri-food innovators “whose ideas and passion strengthen their businesses, grow the agri-food sector, boost the economy and create jobs.” The recipients of the 2016 Premier’s Award for Agri-Food Innovation Excellence are being recognized for their contributions to boosting economic growth in Ontario by creating new products that help to support job creation, add value to existing products and support a sustainable environment.

“I congratulate this year’s winners of the Premier’s Award for Agri-Food innovation Excellence,” said Jeff Leal, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs. “Their commitment to creative ideas strengthens Ontario’s world-class agri-food sector and positions our province for continued economic growth.”

This year’s award recipients from Northeastern Ontario include: Acres of Dreams, Timmins; Algoma Highlands,Wawa; Fromagerie Kaposkoise Inc., Kapuskasing; Meeker’s Management Service, Manitoulin; and Northern Ontario Farm Innovation Alliance, New Liskeard.

A background information sheet explained why Meeker’s was recognized for this award, “severe weather regularly pummels Ontario’s lakes. The pens used by offshore fish farmers in Northern Ontario often cannot withstand rough conditions caused by waves, storms and ice floes. For that reason, fish farms are often restricted to sheltered waterways, such as bays, where higher water temperatures mean lower oxygen levels that can stunt fish growth.”

“Mike Meeker set out to revolutionize a pen that could withstand rough weather conditions,” the release continues. “The aquaculture pioneer invented StormSafe, a submersible net pen with a unique design that creates stability. The innovation makes it possible to submerge the pens rapidly when severe weather hits. Meanwhile, the pen’s larger size gives it another advantage over the competition. By improving offshore cultivation, Meeker’s StormSafe is a step in the right direction to support a more profitable Ontario aquaculture industry.”

“It is very nice and I am pleased to have won this award,” Mr. Meeker told the Recorder.

The StormSafe Submersible cage can be submerged in under two minutes and brought back to the water service in five minutes, all by the operation of a single valve, whether the operator is right beside the cage or as far as 10-20 miles away. The system is better suited than other cages when cultivating fish in more exposed locations.

The StormSafe system is comprised of a hexagon with vertical spars that are far more wave-resistant than standard floating horizontal tubes.

The StormSafe cage has caused a real buzz in the aquaculture industry worldwide. Mr. Meeker said the cages have been sold, or serious interest has been shown, by operators in places such as Finland, Ireland, Scotland, Denmark, Sweden, the US, South America and other locations around the globe.

The StormSafe Submersible was something that Mr. Meeker completely designed about 14 years ago and there is nothing else like it in the world. He didn’t have the time or money to go forward at that time. He designed the cage with the National Research Council in Canada and an Ontario company, Kropf, builds the cages, which Mr. Meeker stressed were originally designed to benefit those in the fish farming business in Ontario.

Mr. Meeker noted he has had one of the new StormSafe submersible cages at his local operations since August, 2015 and it has operated virtually perfectly, with no detrimental impacts on water quality or the environment.

Mr. Meeker has sold about 10 of the StormSafe Submersible cages with guarantees for more and has interest for many, many more. “I talked to a businessman in Monaco recently who is interested in the cage. There has been a whole lot of interest from all over the world and that’s exciting.”

“Most people in the aquaculture industry look at the cages like I would. They love the concept and the idea and want them put in the water so they can try them themselves,” said Mr. Meeker. “The interest the cages have received is exciting and also overwhelming. The real credibility in anything like this to put the cage in the water and see how it does.”