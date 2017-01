MANITOULIN—The spring like weather that has hit Manitoulin over the past week or so has caused snowmobile trails on the Island to be closed.

The Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) website indicates that Island snowmobile trails are either closed or “unavailable.”

The Manitoulin Snowdusters are hopeful that local riders stay off the trails in order to leave the base that currently exists intact for when colder weather and more snow, does arrive.