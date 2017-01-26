Sudbury Police are looking for man after early morning stabbing on Old City Hall Lane

On January 26, 2017, at approximately 1:50 a.m. Police responded to a weapons complaint in the downtown core of Greater Sudbury.

Two male victims were attacked and stabbed on Old City Hall Lane after an altercation took place at SRO Nightclub. The two male suspects fled the scene on foot.

The victims were transported to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Greater Sudbury Police arrested one male suspect shortly after the incident. The second male is still outstanding.

The second male suspect is described as an African-American male approximately 6’2″ in height with an athletic build and was last seen wearing a long sleeve blue shirt.

Police are asking for the Public’s assistance in relation to this matter. If anyone has information regarding this incident or the identity of the second suspect, please contact Police immediately 705-675-9171. Citizens can also provide information anonymously via Crime Stoppers.