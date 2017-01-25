Tehkummah Talk & Times

The birthday party at the hall on Tuesday afternoon had only one birthday to celebrate, Floyd Hall’s, we had birthday cake and ice cream. The birthday song sung by our great musicians, even a mockingbird was on scene. Musicians were Lyle and Darrell Dewar, Hal Love and Carol Gilmore, thanks so much! It was great. Spring like weather?

Sis Susan was helping Mum sort through some “stuff”. We, I too, have so much paper? Meals on Wheels too, through the VON. I stayed and visited; we had some three handed cribbage games, found a skunk or two in the muse. Derek phoned from the far west. Icy rain had put him off the roads up there in Mackenzie.

A few longer distance cribbage players’ friends made their way to Tehkummah today. A good weather/road day. Five tables and lots of fun! First place, Margaret M and Lorrie, 931; second, Keith and Jean (Mum), 929; third, Freda and Doris, 911; low, Margaret and Simon, 834; door, Margaret M and Keith. My partner this day was Ted, our main opposition, Burt and Joy!

Cal went up to emerg to see about his bad back. Dorothy has gone to the Sault for a biopsy on her eyes. Mary was having dental work done.

Finally some evening Grosbeaks in the mix of birds. What happened to them through the years? We used to have them, even in the summer, standing on the feeders stuffing the double sized babies with food! Nice to see them again! Loads of birds, though cardinals are scarce.

I’m not sure who all were on K.P. duty Thursday evening at euchre cause all the girls came in carrying stuff. But I think Margaret and Lois, maybe Anna. Good lunch, Cal said it was the best chocolate cake. I didn’t have dessert! Thanks girls. A nice crowd, ten tables. Most lone hands, Graham and Sheila, 7; first and second tied, Donna and Eva, Marg and Marlaine, 73 points; third, Laurence and Dave, 72; fourth, tied, Pat and Rosemarie, Bill and Brad, 71 points; low, Simon and Lois, 52; door, Graham.

There is Friday afternoon euchre at Manitowaning 1:30pm on the 27th.

I see Dorothy’s car is back in the parking space.

I was going to do much Friday, but my back was so bad. Cal was in for a visit, Laurene too.

Back to bed again Saturday morning after a couple of pain pills and a couple more hours sleep. I headed to Mindemoya, had lunch at the “Grill and Chill” saw Donna and Blair there, had a short chat. Did my laundry; Ray carried my stuff in when I got home.

Tara said a pretty sad day at the store Friday; one of their co-workers had passed away suddenly, a shock to us all. Joy had told me on Wednesday she wasn’t very good. Sympathy to Don and the whole family, Nancy, Shelly, George, Wendy and all her friends. She will be missed here in Tehkummah, great supportive of our hall and events. Loved cribbage, really missed euchres and bingo too.

As I neared Mindemoya a huge snowy owl flew over me! Only met two vehicles the whole way, a large and a small red truck!

Deadline day, speaking to Eileen Leeson on the phone this morning, she’s doing fairly well. Staying in and away from the icy conditions. Said she had an eye done before Christmas. She sounded her usual cheery self. Spoke to Helen Oswald too this morning, she was warning me to stay safe. I was in to Ward’s Store this morning getting a different look there again! I really needed cream for my coffee!

Mum beat me three cribbage games straight on Sunday. Even when we played (ha) the rubber! She fed me too!

We had our annual meeting after church on Sunday too; this is our church 120th birthday years. We’ll have a few events to celebrate this!

My helium balloons from my party are starting to settle! I had to throw out the last three Calla lilies from my lovely bouquet a couple of days ago; they really lasted well. I got a lot of mileage out of them. Singing “Smile” this morning.

Lois Arnold’s funeral is Friday at the hall here in Tehkummah.

Our church service has been focusing our service lately on political power and lack of common sense. “Making a difference as Christmas,” not being afraid to speak out against injustice and stand up for what is right! We usually are afraid to speak out.

I cooked last evening! I treated Sherry and Dave for supper at Carol’s and Earl’s. Cal of course picked me up. We had a nice visit. Dave, I’m pleased to say, looks amazing (no pain) getting around really well since the hip replacement.

I fell asleep in my chair, woke at 6:30am. Surprisingly it either helped my back, or the weather is going to improve?

Gotta go! Have a great week all! Had a visit with Dorothy Crank at Mum’s Sunday afternoon.