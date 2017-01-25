Reel in $10,000 in the tagged fish contest at the Wikwemikong Ice Fishing Derby

WIKWEMIKONG—Wikwemikong Tourism is pleased to announce the 9th Annual Ice Fishing Derby to be held on Saturday, February 11 from 8 am to 12 noon at Bayside Resort on Manitowaning Bay. Included in your derby registration is a rainbow trout lunch provided by Buzwah Fisheries.

Home of the only tagged fish contest in Northern Ontario the annual derby is geared up to giveaway our largest tagged fish prize of $10,000! Fifty tagged rainbow trout will be released. The first tagged fish caught will win $10,000 with the second tagged fish caught winning the Pimped Hut and all the swag valued at $4,000. That’s not all, just for entering this year’s event you can qualify for the registration draw for the 2017 Polaris Voyageur 550 snowmobile from Trailside Sports. Register before January 20 to qualify for the early bird prize for $1,000. As always the derby will be giving away top 10 prizes including $7,000 in cash plus some great products from local retailers.

The derby is also excited to announce a partnership with Fuel the Fire TV; they will be filming a Season Two episode featuring Manitoulin Island trout that will air on Wild TV.

“Manitoulin Island as a travel destination has endless potential to contribute to our local economy,” states show host Neil Debassige. “Year round opportunities like fishing, especially during the winter helps sustain our local businesses and keeps people healthy by getting them outdoors. This is a great event for Manitoulin Island and we are proud to be a part of it.”

The popular apparel company Fishbum Outfitters www.fishbumoutfitters.com has designed the custom ice fishing derby t-shirts that will be available for sale online and at the derby. Visit the merchandise table to get your hands on custom fishing equipment such as the Trigger by Blackfox Fishing (cash only).

Annually the derby attracts up to five hundred anglers to Manitoulin Island with over 50 percent travelling from off-Island. With this in mind, Wikwemikong Tourism has partnered with the Manitoulin Hotel and Conference Centre and My Friends Inn to offer exclusive derby rates. The derby has also teamed up with the Manitoulin Hotel and Conference Center, Wass Tours and the Salmon Classic to give away a “Stay and Fish” package for the Furthest Travelled prize.

Proceeds from the derby help support Wikwemikong Tourism in the development and delivery of quality market ready products, services and premier events. Wikwemikong Tourism is under the direction of the Wikwemikong Development Commission, the economic development branch of the Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territorry.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.wikwemikong.ca or by visiting any of the ticket outlets in Sudbury, Espanola and Manitoulin Island. For more information call (705) 859-3477 or visit the Wikwemikong Ice Fishing Derby Facebook event page.