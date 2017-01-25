Ontario buys Little Current land for possible new OPP detachment

Adjacent to Boozeneck Road, Hayward Street subdivision

LITTLE CURRENT—The Northeast Town has sold a large portion of land to Infrastructure Ontario (IO) for $125,000.

After an in camera session at last week’s Northeast Town council meeting, Councillor Michael Erskine moved a motion, seconded by Councillor Bruce Woods, to authorize the mayor and CAO to enter into an agreement for the disposition of eight lots for $125,000 to IO.

The lots purchased by IO are located by the Little Current municipally-owned subdivision, between Boozeneck and Hayward Roads.

Representatives on behalf of IO were seen at the site last summer flagging areas and collecting soil for sampling.

The Expositor contacted IO inquiring if the purchased land would be the future site of the new Manitoulin OPP detachment.

“At this time, IO can only speak about the general location of OPP detachments,” responded Cary Mignault, special advisor with IO. “Specific details about the exact locations will be released publicly after full due diligence has been followed. The government will announce the sites chosen for development once decisions are finalized.”

The Expositor also inquired if IO had recently purchased any other land on Manitoulin, but did not receive a response as of press time on Monday.

As The Expositor has previously reported, the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services(MCSCS) announced last year that Manitoulin had been chosen as one of nine locations to receive a new OPP detachment.

Funding for the new detachment will come as part of phase two of the OPP modernization project. The other eight communities to receive new attachments are: Moosonee, Orillia, Fort Frances, Marathon, Hawkebury, Port Credit, Huron County and West Parry Sound.

“I know that the OPP and Infrastructure Ontario are doing a lot of work to identify locations, and while we can confirm that a new detachment will be built on Manitoulin Island, details regarding specific stations will be available when environmental assessments and an open-competitive procurement process is completed,” Yanni Dagonas, press secretary for then Minister of Community Safety and Correctional Services, David Orazietti, told The Expositor previously in answer to questions about which of the Island’s four detachments will be replaced. “We anticipate this to be completed in late 2017 or early 2018. This will include design, build and financial aspects.”