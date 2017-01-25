Energy costs continue to be a concern across the North

KAPUSKASING—The Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities (FONOM) continues to be concerned about the impacts of energy costs on the Northern Ontario economy. The issue was heavily discussed at the recent meeting of the Board of Directors’ on January 12 in North Bay.

Whether it be high and volatile fuel prices, the soaring costs on electricity bills or increased natural gas bills as a result of the cap and trade program that took effect on January 1, 2017, energy costs continue to be one of the most pressing issues to municipalities. FONOM currently receives more municipal resolutions with respect to energy than any other issue.

“We were hearing about energy costs from industry and businesses struggling to remain competitive, then we were hearing about the impacts on costs of living to residents and now we are hearing it from municipalities gravely concerned with escalating energy costs to operate municipal facilities,” said Mayor Alan Spacek of Kapuskasing and President of FONOM.

While the province announced various measures to address the energy crisis, Ontarians continue to see a rise in costs with the implementation of the cap and trade program. “We will continue to press the provincial government and voice the concerns of municipalities and Northerners,” stated Mr. Spacek.