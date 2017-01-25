Cynthia’s Grooming open for business in Providence Bay

CENTRAL MANITOULIN—Islanders will be happy to learn that a new certified pet groomer is now available to meet all of one’s pet needs as she fills an existing void in cat and dog care in Central Manitoulin.

Cynthia Fox is currently living with her parents, Carole and Dan McMahon, who reside on Firehall Road in Providence Bay. Ms. Fox has set up her business there until she can find her own accommodation in Spring Bay, Providence Bay or Mindemoya where it is convenient for people to come to her. She had originally worked as a Personal Support Worker (PSW) in Sudbury and at the Manitoulin Lodge in Gore Bay, but her love of animals saw a switch in careers.

“I love animals and I love what I do,” she told The Expositor. “I just genuinely love it.”

Ms. Fox went on to say that she would also go to people’s homes if needs be. “I am trying to be as flexible as possible, to accommodate people as best as I can,” she explained, adding that she will groom any kind or size of dog.

Manitoulin Pet Rescue (MPR) founders Holly Scott, Kathy Jewell and Julie McDermid, as well as new member Molly Denton, who will also be doing dog intake and adoption, are especially happy that Ms. Fox has opened Cynthia’s Grooming as she is now their volunteer rescue groomer. As Julie McDermid explained, Ms. Fox will do any grooming required by the organization including the bathing and clipping of dogs as well as nail trimming of cats and dogs.

Ms. Fox will also be participating in an MPR low cost microchip and nail trimming clinic to be held at the Mindemoya Missionary Church on Saturday, February 11. As Ms. McDermid said in announcing the clinic, a Facebook group called Manitoulin Pets Reunited has stressed the strategies to keep pets safe at home and while travelling, but also talks of things that can be done in advance in case pets become lost. These include identification tags on pet collars, but also an invaluable tool that makes it very easy to identify and get pets home again and that is microchipping. Any facility that has a microchip reader wand can identify the pet and on Manitoulin, Scott Veterinary Services and Island Animal Hospital as well as all Island control officers have this scanner.

The fundraising clinic will see Dr. Janice Mitchell and volunteers from MPR performing the microchip procedure for $25 per cat or dog. Ms. Fox will also be on hand to run a nail trimming clinic at a cost of $8 per pet. As Ms. McDermid explained, all monies raised after costs at the clinic will go to veterinary services and care and upkeep of animals in the MPR program.

MPR has found forever homes for 76 dogs and 53 cats since its inception, so Ms. Fox will probably be very busy in her volunteer role. For grooming, she can be reached at 705-665-0818.