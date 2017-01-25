Assiginack Public Library Feature

by Debbie Robinson

Writer George Eliot wrote, “Animals are such agreeable friends–they ask no questions; they pass no criticisms.” Pets are wonderful creatures who share and brighten our lives – each is remarkable in their own way. ‘Bob: No Ordinary Cat’ is written by Jame Bowen, a homeless musician, who entertains on the streets of London, England to survive. This is a ‘purr-fectly’ lovely story about the author and his friendship with a stray ginger-coloured cat; the tale of how they found and saved each other.

It’s only fair to give dogs their due as well. Dave Heyhoe is a British Army bomb specialist who served in Afghanistan. His book, ‘It’s All About Treo: Life, Love and War with the World’s Bravest Dog,’ is the author’s stirring and uplifting story of his partnership with Treo, a canine bomb detecting expert. This amazing duo saved many lives and formed a very strong bond with each other. This book tells of their very dangerous journey together–it is sometimes sad, incredibly moving and often humorous.

Best-selling author Lisa Jackson’s novel, ‘Fatal Burn’ features a killer who will go to any lengths to get his hands on the woman he is fixated on. This book has a quirky plot angle with a red-hot finale. It is a must read for mystery/thriller fans!

Inspector Ian Rutledge works for Scotland Yard in post WWI Britain. Rutledge is most adept at solving tricky, formidable incidents. ‘The Confession’ written by Charles Todd finds this intrepid policeman trying to uncover the facts behind a body floating in the Thames River. Is the death connected to a long kept secret, a secret about an evil that seemingly has never lost its’ power or ability to terrify?

This is a page-turner and a good winter read!

Young Adult Pick: ‘Finding Dory’ by Suzanne Francis

DVD Pick: ‘Anchorman’ starring Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd and Steve Carell–a hilarious comedic take on the ‘70s culture scene.

