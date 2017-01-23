Manitoulin Transport Opens Larger Terminal in Wawa Ontario

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario — January 23, 2017 — Manitoulin Transport announced today that it has opened a new transportation terminal in Wawa, Northern Ontario, further strengthening its ability to provide the widest direct coverage in Canada. The new terminal ensures that businesses in the region, including those in the mining industry, can benefit from consistent, reliable and exceptional service throughout Canada.

The new terminal at 164 Mills Drive, Wawa, which sits on 1.8 acres of yard, has greater storage capacity than Manitoulin’s existing Wawa terminal and is able to handle twice as many shipments.

“This new, larger terminal demonstrates our commitment to Wawa and surrounding areas. It also emphasizes our readiness to support businesses here as they grow,” said Jeff King, president, Manitoulin Transport. “While some of our competitors may also offer national coverage, Manitoulin provides the widest direct national coverage of any provider in Canada. This enables shipments to get to their destination without leaving our hands, minimizing the risk of damage, loss and delay. Also, with Manitoulin, clients benefit from personalized service through a dedicated account representative who understands their business and is able to assemble the most advantageous solution for them from the full suite of transportation and logistics services available.”

“As the provider of the widest direct coverage in Canada, Manitoulin goes beyond simply investing in major towns and cities,” said Don Goodwill, president, Manitoulin Group of Companies. “More remote areas, such as Wawa, can also be highly strategic in building out a network of truly comprehensive coverage. As well, access to a reliable transportation partner who can provide a one-stop-shop for all their transportation and logistics needs, is just as essential to businesses in Wawa as it is to businesses elsewhere in Canada, particularly as the mining industry in Northern Ontario continues to expand.”

Manitoulin’s former terminal has been closed and employees have transferred to the new facility.