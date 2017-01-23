March 20, 1968 – January 20, 2017

June Miranda Peltier “Dowah”, a resident of Mindemoya, died peacefully at Health Sciences North, on Friday, January 20, 2017 at the age of 48. Born to Catherine M. (nee Shawana) and David O. Peltier (both predeceased). Beloved partner of Bo Aibens. Proud mother of Chloe Monica. Dear sister of Theresa (predeceased), Stanley (Sharla), Helen (Dave), Dorothy (predeceased) (Henry), Sophie, Alex (predeceased) (Genevieve), Margaret (predeceased) (Gordon), Doris, Kenneth, James (Rose), Robert (predeceased), Richard (Cheryl L.), Dominic (Yolanda),Ann-Marie (predeceased), and Tim (Cheryl A.). Godmother of Robin Assinwai. Will be missed by nieces, nephews and friends. Dowah loved her daughter with all her heart. She cherished her nieces, nephews and friends. She loved playing Skipbo, cards and dice. She loved to work and was never idle. Dowah was a trickster, joker and teaser, she loved to make people laugh. Family and friends gathered at Rabbit Island Centre from 2 pm Saturday, January 21, 2017. Funeral Mass was held at 11 am at Holy Cross Mission on Monday, January 23, 2017 with Father Gerry McDougall officiating. Cremation. Record your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca.