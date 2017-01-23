Anna Lois Arnold, a resident of Mindemoya, Manitoulin, died peacefully at Manitoulin Health Centre, Little Current, on Friday, January 20, 2017 at the age of 92. Born to Catherine (nee Brown) and William Myland, in Tehkummah, Manitoulin on April 24, 1924. Beloved wife of Donald Arnold. Cherished mother of Nancy (Warren predeceased) Hayes, Sandra (Simpson Cherry), Wendy Sharpe, George (Anne), Lucinda Cull (Robert) and Shelley (Pierre Olivier). Proud grandmother of Kelly, Shawna, Tara, Erin, Donald, Andrew, Adam, Michael, Lindsay, David, Sarah, Reid, Dylan, Adam, Lauren, Liam and great-grandmother of Adam, Sophia, Samantha, Kamryn, Alison, Leilo, Ryan, Ethan, Andrea, Christina, Ainsley, Alanna, Shelby, Brooklyn, Mylie, Cameron, Aliah, Bentley, Charlie, Micheala, Lyric, Austin. Predeceased by three baby brothers Archibald, Freeman, Stanley. Family and friends will gather at Tehkummah Triangle Club Hall. Visitation from 7 pm to 9 pm on Thursday, January 26, 2017. Funeral Services at 11 am on Friday, January 27, 2017 with Rev. Martin Garniss officiating. Burial will be at Highland Memorial Gardens, Toronto. Donations to Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary or to the Triangle Seniors’ Club would be greatly appreciated. Island Funeral Home can only accept cheques for all charitable donations. Record your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca.