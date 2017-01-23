ALMA LOIS HARPER

July 17, 1937 – January 10, 2017

It is with sad heart that we announce the passing of Alma, Thursday, January 19, 2017 at St. Joseph Hospital in Elliot Lake. Beloved wife and companion of Les, loving mother of Cathy (Marcel), Karen (Roger), Bonnie (Jerry, predeceased) and Kevin (Lynn). Cherished grandmother of Tyler, Jordan, Mandy, Ryan, Hannah, Corey, Katie (predeceased) and great-grandmother of Will, Ryleigh and Dean. Alma is survived by sister Joan and brother Don. There will be a celebration of her life this spring on Manitoulin Island. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution to St. Joseph’s Hospital Palliative Care would be appreciated. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Alternative Funeral Service. The Harper family wishes to express their appreciation to all the staff at St. Joseph’s Hospital, especially those of the T.C.U. on the first floor, for their loving care provided to this great lady. Thank you and God Bless.

“Peacefully sleeping, resting at last

The world’s weary troubles and trials are past

In silence she suffered, in patience she bore

Till God called her name to suffer no more.”