Gore Bay Curling Club hosts annual ladies’ bonspiel

GORE BAY—An Elliot Lake rink won the annual Gore Bay Curling Club ladies’ bonspiel held this past weekend.

The Danielle McLeod rink beat the Heather Heggestad rink in the first event final. The McLeod rink included Karen Chi, Cathy D’Amato and Deb Edwardson. For their efforts this rink was presented with the Doris “Toots” Strain memorial trophy.

Ms. McLeod pointed out this was the third time her rink has taken part in the Gore Bay bonspiel. “The first year we were here was the year there was a blackout; we had just thrown our last rock and the power went out. We came again last year and lost on Saturday night.”

On behalf of her rink Ms. McLeod praised the work of Sandie Merrylees, the organizers of the event, Dan Marois and all those involved. “Thank you very much for all your hospitality.”

“Thank you so much to the organizers, volunteers and sponsors. We appreciate the amount of work that goes into putting on any bonspiel,” said Ms. Heggestad. Other members of her rink included Julie Graham, Jennifer Graham and Betsy Clark.

Finishing third in the first event was the Mollyanne McLaughlin rink, which included Sheila Brandow, Rose Jackson and Nancy Clark.

The second event saw the Sherry Forest rink of Gore Bay finish in first place. Her rink included Heather Hall, Nancy Head and Holly Williamson. Placing second was the Mindemoya rink skipped by Marilyn Proulx, with Sue Wynott, Wendy Niven and Nancy Cranston. In third place was the Baymouth Babes, including Nancy Leeson, Mae Bowerman, Lorie Leeson and Janet Anning.

In the third event, the Sandy Lawrence skipped rink, with Heather Strain, Theresa Carlisle, and Gaynor Orford, took first place. Placing second was the Yvonne Bondi rink, including Sharon Watson, Jackie McAllister and Pam Lambert. The third place rink included Sandie Merrylees, Mary-Lynn McQuarrie, Lynn Delany and Katherine McQuarrie.

A total of 20 rinks took part in the bonspiel, which had a theme of “Canada Eh.”