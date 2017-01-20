G.G.’s Diner now officially open

EVANSVILLE—G.G.’s Diner is now officially up and running in Evansville, serving great food and personality.

“We’ll be featuring good home cooking and lots of personality,” stated Joyce Benoit, G.G.’s owner-operator, late last week. She noted that up until now things have been trial and error in getting the diner up and running full capacity because of the difficulties with equipment in the restaurant.

“I named the diner G.G.’s, as my great grand-daughter calls me that G.G.’” Ms. Benoit told the Recorder. “I’ve been telling everyone the name comes from ‘good grub.’

Ms. Benoit, who will have her daughter Linda running the diner with her, is well-known locally, having operated the Stop 540 restaurant in Silver Water for 16 years, and most recently working as a waitress at B and J’s Restaurant in Gore Bay.

“I decided to open G.G.’s to keep busy,” Ms. Benoit told the Recorder.

As for the menu at G.G.’s Ms. Benoit explained, “it is a standard menu, we are going with what Island people want. We will have items like chicken fingers, whitefish, liver and onions, roast beef, roast pork, baked chicken and lots of good desserts.”

“We will have two daily luncheon and two daily dinner specials,” continued Ms. Benoit. While breakfast is not served at the present time, she is considering it for the summer. She has applied for a liquor licence for the diner and is expecting it to be in place soon.

G.G.’s winter hours are Thursdays to Mondays from 11 am to 7 pm. Ms. Benoit said in the summer depending on help she gets at the restaurant G.G.’s will be open much earlier and stay open later.