Whitefish River First Nation nominates candidates for election

BIRCH ISLAND—Nominations for the February 11 Whitefish River First Nation band council elections closed on December 28 and there are five nominees for chief and 41 nominees for band councillor.

The five nominees for chief are Carianne Lynn Agawa, Donald Gerard McGregor, Valarie A. McGregor, incumbent Franklin (Shining Turtle) Paibomsai and Richard Michael Shawanda.

The 41 nominees for one of the six band councillor positions to be elected are: Carianne Lynn Agawa, M. Jo-Ann Esquimaux, Candice Marie Jacko, Caroline A. Jacko, Gail Jacko, Louise Theresa Jacko, Sandy Jacko, Andrew Joseph McGregor, Brian A. McGregor, Cara McGregor (incumbent), Crystal A. P. McGregor, Gerald McGregor (incumbent), Jeffrey Terrance McGregor, Joyce McGregor, Leslie McGregor, Marida Lynn McGregor, Michael John McGregor, Murray Neil Jr. McGregor, Rosalyn Mara McGregor, Sandrah Joyce McGregor, Todd McGregor, Valarie A. McGregor, Vanessa J.A. McGregor, Crystal McGregor-Clark, Louanne Marie Megwanabe, Leona Nawegahbow (incumbent), Julian Nowgabow, Esther Osche (incumbent), Allien Floyd Paibomsai, Winniefred Paibomsai, Rose Pitawanakwat, Victor Pitawanakwat, John Recollet (incumbent), Dave Shawanda, Jacinta Shawanda, Mark Hilary Shawanda, Marti (Pitawanakwat) Shawanda, Richard Michael Shawanda, Marilyn (Ziegler) Stevens, Murray Still and Ann Ziegler.