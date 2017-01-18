Tehkummah Talk and Times

I can’t believe the amount of birds we have from hardly any to hundreds, maybe? There’s no way to count them, they flit about so fast.

That explains it, this storm. I know my shoulders were aching badly last evening. My bones are good forecasters.

Another lay zee day, another day of cancellations. Bingo, school, council meeting, curling? How did that get on my list? Talked to Lori this Tuesday morning. She said Rick’s team won the second event on the weekend. Jim Corrigan, Robert Moise, Ray Malo, congrats guys. That’s Mindemoya, by the way.

Hey, Lois (Arnold) hope you are happy with your new home/move. She has gone with Don to the Manitoulin Centennial Manor.

I finally made it down to Lisa’s and had a tour of her home. She was worried about not having a door bell, but really not necessary, as she has three dogs for a welcoming committee (and a cat). Then I gave her the wrong gift too. My clue was hanging on my door, a day or so later.

I hear the new neighbour’s baby girl Emily was born on December 30th. Congratulations to the family; Alex and Carolyn and the grands and greats. We need more citizens in the township.

I called my sister Peg this morning, the 10th was her birthday. Just a year and 10 days between us. She’s like me? She wasn’t home!

Called Audrie and Mum too, I’m not planning to go anywhere!

Joan just called to tell me Calvin Leeson passed away. He has been in a nursing home in Elliot Lake for quite a few years now. Sympathy to my cousin Pat, thinking of you!

I set up a trap line, I was going to tan the hides and make me a fur coat. Today I’m filled with guilt, cause I caught the prettiest little mouse, a white patch almost to the backbone. Must have been part albino. Would have looked good in my coat!

Anyway, I thought I had trapped them all, three this week again. Where do they come from? Oh yeah, I do know the facts of life, but.

Ray said the road was icy early Wednesday morning. The Christmas card scenery was washed from the decorated-with- snow trees, overnight, by the freezing rain.

Five tables for cribbage, and lots and lots of cookies for our break time.

Three high hands of 20: Betty Jean, Florence and Simon; first, Cal and I, 942; second, Jean and Ted, 924; third, Lorrie and Margaret, 924, tied with second; low, Bert and Joy, 855; door, Graham and Lorrie Lee.

An interesting Thursday. I don’t read, only write so therefore I was late to drive. But drivers over eighty tests had me in Little Current, where I sat with a fine bunch of overs.

A beautiful and personable young lady named Diane (probably spelled it wrong) let us through and we all got to drive for another couple of years.

Hey, every day is interesting, right? A nice lady named Denise said her son John is a good friend of my grandson Tory in Ottawa, and it was good to have a “hello” with Earl (Freeman).

A nice young lady at GG’s carried a bag of spuds to the car, the car, incidentally kept/keeps acting up and locking me out. Cal was good to take me up, so we stopped at Green Acres for lunch, where we got to say hello to Les and Delmer. Then Jerry and Sharon (McMullen). Jerry is doing real well, he says, since knee replacement four weeks ago. Always smiling, both of them.

Stopped at Colleen (Castleton’s). She was busier than a one-armed paperhanger, and her phone never stopped either. I was sixth in line. (Peter one of the other test takers too, had the same idea.)

A couple of games, and tea with Cal. We both won (Cole had been snow blowing.) A stop at Mum’s and finally my “feets” are up. After feeding the birds and cats of course!

Sherry and Dave had a good day for their trip to Sudbury (Friday). As we did, roads pretty well bare from our “Southern Belles” Red Hat group as we met at Green Acres for our lunch. Mum and I went with Betty, Laura brought Lydia and Helen with her and Janine travelled on her own. Always a fun get together. After we got back, Mum and I had a couple of games. Martin dropped in at Mum’s. The first we’d seen him in the New Year. While they were away they babysat their grandson Tristen, who he said was ill with a bad cold, the whole time they were there. Need advice?? Don’t sign anything and “let’s talk.”

Well, twice today I was asked if I could remind you of the euchre tournament in Manitowaning on Friday, January 27, at 1:30pm. And I’ll remind you too, of Tehkummah’s on Thursday evening 7:30pm, January 19th (tournament).

Bones so bad in the morning, a couple of hours in the tub loosened me up. In the afternoon I went to Manitowaning town. A nice customer named Janet did carryout, as well as Rachel. Thanks, girls. Cal came in and asked if I had eaten yet? Off again, to Carol’s and Earl’s for supper. Jack and Anita had “Our Table”, ha! Good to see them back in town. I wasn’t aware that he teaches navigation. Thought they were on a sunny beach somewhere?

Ross, Susan and David too, David celebrating his birthday (plenty eighth?). Cal had been to Lois and Lloyd’s in Sandfield earlier. He, Keith and Lloyd played a few games of cribbage. Lorrie Lee is celebrating her birthday on January 23rd. Ray’s birthday is the 27th (I think)?

Joan was saying she went to the funeral in Elliot Lake for Calvin Leeson on Friday.

The “I have a dream” speech was read by Lynda (Garniss) during the church service at St. Andrews. Martin, Lynda, Joan, Borden, Mum and I at Carol’s and Earl’s for lunch.

Darn, Mum beat two of three at cribbage today.