Outrage at the decision to sell the Norisle

Why sink the only possible tourist attraction somewhere it will do you no good?

To the Expositor:

I read with disgust your recent article regarding Assiginack Township’s decision to sell the Norisle to the Tobermory Maritime Association.

As a seasonal resident of the township I am at a loss as to why the township would take the only possible tourist attraction and potential revenue making project and decide to sink it. With a small investment and a bit of innovative thought, the ship could be used for tours, special events and even as a lunch spot as it continues to generate money to further refurbish it. The Norisle project has such potential to not only protect a piece of the Island’s history, but to tell the story of how people came to the Island, travelled, and how life was during that time period. It has such potential for any variety of possible projects, all of which would be unique to the Island and create interest and a reason for people to visit Manitowaning. It is like having the Titanic in your backyard and deciding that rather than allowing people to tour the wonderful historic time capsule of a ship you would rather sink it.

To add insult to injury, the decision by Assiginack to allow the ship to be sunk in a different location means they will not even receive any revenue from the dive site or boat tours by going down that path, therefore they are giving away all possibilities for any benefit to the residents of the township by removing the only point of interest currently located in the town.

I have watched Manitowaning become a ghost town over the past 14 years as there are so few retail shops, no restaurants or any other destinations that would cause a typical tourist to stop or otherwise turn off Highway 6 to spend even one hour of their time.

Due to continued shortsightedness, the township has failed to invest in meaningful projects that would create interest, viability and jobs to enrich the local community. I hope the S.S. Norisle Steamship Society is successful and able to save the Norisle. In fact, how can I make a contribution to their legal fund?

Kimberly Dick

Columbus, Ohio and Leask Bay