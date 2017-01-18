Northeast Town Council Notes

January 3 and 6

MICA donation

The Northeast Town council reviewed a request from the Manitoulin Island Cycling Advocates (MICA) to donate $300 towards the group attending the International Bicycling show in Toronto.

“As you know the ferry count was again over 5,500 cyclists in 2016, representing a rise of nearly six percent,” states the letter to council from MICA President Maja Mielonen. “That is economic impact for all business, museums, libraries and much more found on Manitoulin Island.”

A motion was carried which was moved by Councillor Michael Erskine and seconded by Councillor Paul Skippen to donate $200.

Funding

Council learned that the Northeast Town was successful in receiving $33,100 towards the Sheguiandah Archaeological Site Development from the Canadian Cultural Spaces Fund Program through the Ministry of Canadian Heritage.

The town also received $15,000 for a Canada 150 celebration community mural from the Minister of Canadian Heritage.

“The staff does a great job of applying for these grants,” said Councillor Marcel Gauthier, commending town staff.

Fire department

Northeast Town Fire Chief Darren Bailey reported to council that there had been a total of 54 calls for service in 2016. The calls for service in December included responding to a motor vehicle accident on Highway 6 North, a carbon monoxide call to White’s Point, a hydro pole fire in Sheguiandah and a chimney fire on White’s Point. He noted that all the fire trucks and equipment were in good working order.

Public works and community services

Public works manager Gary May reported to council that regular winter maintenance was underway with roads and sidewalks. He said that the landfill operations were going well and that the town equipment was being maintained and repaired as needed. In terms of water and sewer, he told council that the water meter readings were underway.

“A friendly reminder, pushing snow across roadways or into ditches is prohibited,” said Mr. May, noting that there had been some problems in the municipality. He also added that parking in areas where snow removal is necessary is also subject to a parking infraction. He said that he had handed out a number of tickets to people parking on the road or downtown overnight.

Reid Taylor spoke to council about the community services report. He said that in terms of the recreation centre, the ice schedule is still busy and staff are prepping for upcoming events. “They are also completing maintenance, repair and painting tasks,” said Mr. Taylor. “All the holiday skates and activities were well attended, as was the family New Year’s event. Event staff did a great job running all the holiday events.”

This month at the recreation centre Mr. Taylor said that Skate Canada Programs were resuming after the holiday break, as were the Manitoulin Panthers, Manitoulin Secondary School boys’ hockey and Little Current Minor Hockey. Upstairs, ballet, marital arts and fitness programs would be resuming. He noted the annual Winterfest Hockey Tournament will be held Friday, February 3 to Sunday, February 5 and that there will be a Family Day skate held on Monday, February 20.

Building controls

The building controls report stated that there were a total of five permits issued in 2016 with a total construction to date of $4,886,436 and a total building permit revenue of $61,442.37. Town CAO Dave Williamson added that the overall construction activity in the town was down approximately 25 percent from 2015.

Accounts receivable

Town Treasurer Sheryl Wilkin reported that there was a total of $164,404 in payments in December for accounts receivable taxes. As for water and sewer, she said that there had been $20,704.35 made in payments in December. She also said that there were currently six accounts over $400 and that one had been disconnected, that two were over due to penalty applied for December and that in three cases, payment arrangements had been made. The next billing due date is January 31.

Budget

Council reviewed changes to the 2017 municipal town budget. Mr. Williamson walked council through the changes which included: a $4,000 increase to the council conference and travel line item; a $1,000 increase to computer supplies; a $500 increase to livestock compensation; a $2,000 increase to snowplowing contracted services; $500 added to shop meal allowances; a decrease of $4,000 to streetlight hydro; an increase of $5,000 to the municipal building rent; a decrease to the DSB land ambulance of $10,439 and $8,639 to the DSB levy; and a $16,000 decrease from penalties and interest on tax arrears. The changes resulted in a proposed $125,641 increase to the levy this year or 2.96 percent.

Council set the date for the public budget meeting for Tuesday, January 24 at 7 pm.

December 20 and 22

Expression of interest

The Northeast Town council carried a motion to accept a recommendation from the administration and finance committee, accepting the expression of interest from the Manitoulin Seniors Residential Development Team, in principal, and authorizing staff to work with Dr. Jeffery and his team on the development of an agreement.

Winterfest Hockey Tournament

Council reviewed a donation request from the Little Current Lions Club for a reduction on the cost of ice time for the annual Winterfest Hockey Tournament February 3, 4 and 5.

Councillor Bill Koehler suggested that council donate $200 towards the Lions ice time as “the Lions do a lot of the community.”

Council agreed and a motion was carried to donate $200. Council also carried a motion to declare Winterfest weekend ‘a community festival.’

Doctor recruitment

The Manitoulin Health Centre (MHC) sent a letter to council requesting the Northeast Town contribute to the physician recruitment partnership again for 2017 ($6,000).

Council agreed to donate the funds, but the donation is conditional on the 2017 Northeast Town budget being approved by council.

“Early in 2017 we will be organizing a meeting of all partners,” states the letter from MHC CEO Derek Graham. “This will provide an opportunity to review a full year of expenditures, review the activities and successes from our recruiter and to discuss the broadening of the base of stakeholders.”

December 6 and 8

Conference requests

Mayor Al MacNevin spoke to council about requests to attend various municipal conferences for 2017. He reminded council that only three councillors could attend each conference in order to stay within budget.

Some councillors withdrew from the conference they had requested to attend, and the matter was settled.

Street light

Council reviewed a request from Barb Baker about placing a streetlight along the eastern end of Water Street.

“This is a very travelled sidewalk (between downtown and the hotel) as well as a regular exercise walk path both day and night,” states Ms. Baker’s letter. “There is no street lighting from the last hydro pole at the dock and the far end of our driveway and that light is on the opposite side of the road.”

Councillor Paul Skippen asked about the public work staff’s streetlight list. Staff replied that they would bring the list back to council to review.

Stroke recovery

Council carried a resolution to support Bill 9, End Age Discrimination Against Stroke Recovery Patients Act. The Bill reads, “Subsection of the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care Act is amended by adding the following paragraph: ‘12. To ensure that any treatment recommended by a physician from a patient who is recovering from a stroke is provided to that patient promptly, regardless of the patients’ age’.”

MICA

The Manitoulin Island Cycling Advocates (MICA) sent a letter to council asking for a letter of agreement to erect trailhead and way-finding signs in the municipality.

“MICA is in the process of applying for a Trillium grant for trailhead and way-finding signs along more than 800 km of cycling routes,” states the letter to council from MICA President Maja Mielonen. “Our routes roll past First Nations territory and along municipal roads. We would like to ask you for a letter of agreement to erect these way-finding signs along your roads. We will use your agreement as an ‘in-kind’ contribution in our grant application.”

Council asked staff to contact Ms. Mielonen to find out more information about where the signs would be located and their size.

Airport

Councillor Marcel Gauthier reviewed the Manitoulin East Municipal Airport report with council.

“The flights were down for November,” said Councillor Gauthier, “but financially we are doing really well. Our revenue is up. There is still the month of December, but things are looking good.”

He also noted that the airport manager is in the process of finding a replacement snow blower.

Highway 6 speed drop

The town received a letter that the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) will be implementing a 60 km/hr speed zone on Highway 6 in front of the new Little Current RONA Home Building Centre on Highway 6.

“The proposed 60 km/hr speed limit zone will extend the current speed zone 155 metres southerly, to a point measured 810 metres south from the centerline of its intersection with Harbour View Road,” states a letter from the MTO. “This proposed 60 km/hr speed limit zone is intended to provide a safer environment for motorists using the Highway 6 corridor in support of new development in the area.”

Council gave Councillor Michael Erskine credit for suggesting the change. He said that he couldn’t take full credit, as it was a suggestion made from one of the ratepayers to him.

New light towers

The town also received a response from Hydro One pertaining to the new lights on the towers at Goat Island.

“The quick answer to the new light is: Hydro One was directed by Transport Canada to the type of lights that were installed, brightness and flashing sequence,” stated a letter from Brian Dellandrea, customer operations manager with Hydro One. “The windmill lights fall under direction from Transport Canada as they are not affected by the channel crossing.”

As to questions if the lights can be dimmed or if it is required for them to flash, “No, as per Transport Canada regulations on catenary crossings, the lights need to be of at least medium intensity,” said Mr. Dellandrea. “There is a requirement that they flash.”

Regarding a reduction of their impact on nearby residents, Mr. Dellandrea said that that question needed to be addressed by Transport Canada, as they are the regulating body for the installation of aviation lighting.

The requirements on catenary crossings are different of those for wind turbines,” the letter continues. “As per Transport Canada requirements and for safety reasons, the lights on catenary crossings flash at a 60/min rate as opposed to 40/min from other applications. The reason is to warn the floater plans early on that they are approaching a catenary crossing and there are hanging wires on their path.”

Council was informed that the town clerk had sent a letter to Transport Canada for further answers concerning the lights.