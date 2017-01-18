MSS Kids in the Halls

by Sandi Kuntsi

Staff and students are back to school with mixed feelings. To kick off winter break, the Wellness Committee had surprised the student body with a Student Appreciation Day on December 23. Vice Principal Wiwchar addressed the students with homework tips for the break. Student Council Executive members Garret Gauthier and Bryce Mastelko “dragged” him off stage and started an impromptu dance party. There were nachos and cheese with hot chocolate. Mr. Balfe ran a Spike Ball tournament in the front foyer. In the gym, there was a floor hockey game and a very competitive game of Bump. Students played board games in the library. Staff handed out prize coupons to those actively participating.

Denver Leeson, a Grade 11 student, said, “It was really cool to be able to pick where you wanted to go, instead of all of us being forced into the cafeteria to dance. We got to pick where we were comfortable going and hang out with friends instead of all of us being forced into an activity some of us may be uncomfortable with. This was by far the best student appreciation day.” The festive atmosphere was a great way to begin the holiday break.

After a two-week holiday, the students and staff prepared to return to school. Of course, there was stress about returning to the high pressure atmosphere of end of semester projects and exams. But return was delayed. On Monday, January 9, as students got ready for school, the Sudbury Bus Consortium announced cancellation of all buses on Manitoulin. Students got the first day of school off. Take two of back to school on Tuesday, January 10 went much better. Students saw their friends, talked about their holidays, and got down to work preparing for exams and final projects.

The Mustangs girls’ hockey team played against Lockerby on Thursday, January 12. The team played hard, unfortunately losing 4-1. The boys’ hockey team played against Lively Secondary School on Friday, January 13. After playing an intense game, the Mustangs prevailed, winning 8-3.

The boys’ basketball team is having a difficult season but are keeping their hopes up even though, their first two games were postponed, on January 10 and January 12. On January 11 the girls’ volleyball team travelled to Elliot Lake for a tournament. They won two of their games, against Central Algoma Secondary School and Jeneusse-Nord, winning all the sets. The girls lost against Elliot Lake 25-20 in the first set and the second set 25-23.

The annual Snowmachine Fun Run is back. Mr. Davy is organizing the event for students who want to learn about safety on the trails. This is a good opportunity to explore all the trails on the West End of the Island. On February 10 there will be a safety seminar about rules and going over all the trails. The OPP will be speaking to the group about safety as well. The actual ride will be on February 28. There are two options for the ride: one group can take a short loop to Ms. Addison’s camp and eat lunch there, or they can take the longer route and have lunch at Mr. Davy’s house. The group will leave the school at 9 o’clock in the morning and return to the school for buses.

First semester is almost over, and students and staff are staying positive even though it is a stressful time of the year. ‘Til next time, stay golden, Mustangs.