Manitoulin biathlete to compete at National Biathlon Championships

PRINCE GEORGE, BC—Ice Lake biathlete Mackenzie Turner has been having a busy year, focused on training and now preparing to represent Ontario at the National Biathlon Championships in Prince George, BC in March.

“I have been in Quebec for about two-and-a-half weeks racing and training,” said 18-year-old Mackenzie on Monday during an interview with The Expositor. “For the rest of the season I am going to focus on staying healthy and performing well at Nationals in March and will also be competing in four more race weekends between now and then.”

Mackenzie, who graduated from Manitoulin Secondary School last year, took this year off to focus on her athletics, but is also taking some online college courses.

“I’m just taking some general courses right now but I am going to be working towards becoming an ecosystem management technician,” Mackenzie explained. “My season has had a little bit of a bumpy start. Out in Canmore the races were cancelled because it was too cold and that also made the training difficult and right before my next set of races I got sick the day before leaving to compete, which led me to not have the results I had hoped for.”

Despite the “bumpy” start, Mackenzie is looking forward to the rest of the season and nationals.

“Nationals will be held in Prince George this year from March 6 to 12 and I will be competing in the youth women category (ages 17-18),” she shared. “I will be racing in individual 10 km, sprint (6 km), pursuit (7.5 km) and mixed relay (6 km).”

This will be Mackenzie’s fourth time attending Nationals, placing ninth in three races in 2016 and ranking third in Canada in her age group.

Mackenzie is from Ice Lake and first became interested in biathlons after seeing them on TV.

Growing up shooting guns, she had a base for the sport and reached out to the Walden Biathlon Club at age 14 for training. After mastering skiing and improving on her shooting, at age 15 she started competing and was selected for Team Ontario and represented the province at the Nationals that same year.