Little Current man facing charges in domestic disturbance

(LITTLE CURRENT, ON) – In the early hours of January 14, 2017, members of the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a 911 call reporting of a disturbance at a residence in Little Current, Ontario.
Police attended, and found an adult woman with minor injuries, and property damage in the residence.
As a result of the investigation, a 41-year-old Little Current man has been charged with the following;
- Assault, contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code of Canada,
- Mischief, contrary to section 430(4) of the Criminal Code of Canada,
- Possession of cannabis marijuana under 30 grams, contrary section 4(1) to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.
The male was released from custody following a bail hearing in the Ontario Court of Justice on January 14, 2017, in Gore Bay, Ontario.