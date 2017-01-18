Little Current man facing charges in domestic disturbance

(LITTLE CURRENT, ON) – In the early hours of January 14, 2017, members of the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a 911 call reporting of a disturbance at a residence in Little Current, Ontario.

Police attended, and found an adult woman with minor injuries, and property damage in the residence.

As a result of the investigation, a 41-year-old Little Current man has been charged with the following;