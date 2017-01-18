Little Current Legion acknowledges its many comrades and volunteers

LITTLE CURRENT—The Royal Canadian Legion Branch #177 hosted its honours and awards night just before the Christmas holidays last month, paying special tribute to the members, and volunteers, that help make the branch a continued success.

The evening was led by Branch president Debbie Menard. “As president of the branch, I am also the honours and awards chairperson,” she told the assembled group. “It is with great honour and pleasure that I host this evening’s honours and awards and volunteer appreciation ceremony as it is a very significant moment in time for those deserving recognition for their achievements, dedication and commitment to the Legion branch.”

Three people were recognized with special awards during the annual event, beginning with Comrade Linda Bowerman. Comrade Menard noted that Comrade Bowerman has 16 years of Legion service, is a Life Member, the branch secretary-treasurer, on the Manitoulin District Cenotaph Committee and also has 27 years of service with the Ladies’ Auxiliary.

Comrade Menard shared Comrade Bowerman’s many accolades from District H and Ontario Command as well as the Governor General’s Caring Canadian Award to recognize Canadians who give so much to their fellow citizens. On April 12, 2016 this was replaced by the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers, which Comrade Bowerman recently received from Governor General David Johnston.

“On behalf of your comrades and our volunteers we extend to you a heartfelt congratulations!” President Menard said. “I think Blair Sullivan said it the best when we saw you on your birthday October 28 at the downtown cenotaph for the signing of the Poppy Proclamation with your Halloween costume on, ‘Linda is the work horse of all work horses’.” Comrade Bowerman was then presented with a dozen red roses, poppy earrings and a poppy necklace for her efforts.

The prestigious Legionnaire of the Year award was next presented to Comrade Leslie Moore Burnett.

“Leslie has four years of Legion service and is one of our bartenders,” the president began. “A year ago in October, she helped clean out the furnace room before branch inspection, spent numerous hours and months organizing and cataloguing karaoke songs and printing them for the binders for karaoke nights. She lends us her computer filled with hundreds of songs and speaker system for our DJ dances. She has made flyers for functions and posts them on our Legion website.”

Comrade Menard went on to note the many other contributions of Comrade Moore Burnett, including volunteer efforts with dances, brunches and many other events.

“She has also done so many other tasks asked of her by myself and Comrade Linda and has done so in her quiet and meek manner, probably wanting to explode sometimes with having so much to do already,” the president joked. “Leslie is an integral part of Legion endeavours and her endeavours and dedication to the Legion are invaluable.”

Comrade Rick Thurston was next asked to the front of the room to be acknowledged by his peers.

“This award goes to a person who has long been silent in the background while helping with the sports aspect of the Legion,” Comrade Bowerman said. “Comrade Rick has 25 years of Legion service and for all of those 25 years has been hosting and assisting with dart nights. Rick is also our second vice president in his second term and on the bar committee. Rick’s parents had a long-standing history with this branch, I guess you can say he is now carrying the torch.”

“In recent years, Rick has been organizing and hosting dart tournaments along with the weekly dart nights,” she continued. “His endeavours have brought more people to the Legion as well as new ones, some of whom have since joined the branch. Thus, it is our pleasure to present this plaque to you in appreciation of your endeavours and dedication. We thank you. Perhaps your sons will pick up the torch in the future.” (Dart nights are every Tuesday at 7 pm.)

Seven Certificates of Appreciation were also given out during the event to: Bill Cassidy, Kari Bourque, Paul Abbott, Wayne Cosby, Charlene Mishibinijima Clarke, Jack Parkinson and Rob and Ursula Paxton.

Certificates of Merit were next awarded to Ruth Clarke Eadie, Ron Bowerman, Darrell ‘Spike’ Eadie and Norris Valiquette.

As part of the honours and awards night, pin presentations were made to a number of Legion members, including Evelyn Towns for her 45 years as a Ladies’ Auxiliary member and a 70 year pin to WWII veteran Allan Tustian, who is also a Life Member.

“Comrade Allan Tustian is 97-years-old and understandably cannot be here with us this evening. However, Comrade Linda Bowerman had the pleasure of giving him his 70th year pin along with the Royal Canadian Legion 90th Anniversary Medal. Moreover, he is one of the three founding members of the Manitoulin District Cenotaph. Comrades and guests, let us all give a loving round of applause in his honour.”

Fellow WWII veteran Jim Corrigan, who was also not in attendance, also received his 20 year pin along with the Canada 150 Commemorative Medal. Comrade Corriga is also a long-time member of the Manitoulin District Cenotaph Committee.

“It is truly an honour to pay tribute to those who give so much of their time and efforts in supporting our Legion,” Branch President Menard concluded. “This occasion is a true demonstration of how vital our comrades, community members, volunteers and business establishments are to the Legion. Our volunteers have worked so hard and it is because of them that this branch is now financially sound. Your dedication and support benefit our veterans, youth and the community as well.”