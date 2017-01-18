24-year-old Sudbury man faces multiple weapons charges

On January 17, 2017 at approximately 4:00 p.m. Greater Sudbury Police responded to a Weapons Complaint on Queen Street in Capreol. A male suspect attempted to enter the victim’s residence without permission while displaying a firearm.

Greater Sudbury Police Officers set up a containment perimeter at the scene and at 5:40 p.m. the male was taken into custody without further incident.

The suspect and victim involved in this matter are known to each other.

The 24-year old male from Greater Sudbury has been charged with the following Criminal Code of Canada offences:

Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Possession of a Firearm contrary to Prohibition Order x3

Assault with a Weapon

Use of a Firearm While Attempting to Commit an Offence

Careless Use of a Firearm

Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Fail to Comply with Probation Order x3

Fail to Comply with Recognizance

The male will appear in bail court this morning to answer to these charges.