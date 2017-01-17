Wally Legrant Crowe, of Alderville First Nation and Lindsay, passed away peacefully at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay on December 31, 2016 in his 80th year. Beloved husband of Nora Crowe for 53 years. Loving father of Susanne Decock (Peter), Jennifer Quigley (Malcolm) and Jacqueline Gorveatt (Michael). Wally will be lovingly remembered by his nine grandchildren and greatly missed by family, nieces, nephews and many friends. Wally was a retired Provincial Constable with the Ontario Provincial Police and served in Little Current and the City of Kawartha Lakes Detachments. Visitation will be held at the MacCoubrey Funeral Home, 30 King Street East, Cobourg on Friday, January 6, 2017 from 11 am until the time of the funeral service at 1 pm. Interment in Alderville Cemetery. If desired, donations may be made to the Jump Start program (youth in need of support for sports). Wally’s family would like to thank all their incredibly supportive family and friends. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.