In loving memory of Marvin Jacob Brouse, 93 years, who passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Friday, December 30, 2016 at Pioneer Manor. Loving husband of Isabel (nee Cuthbertson) for over 70 wonderful years. Cherished father of Lynne Marshall (Brian), Rebecca MacDonald (Richard), Tom (Sandy), Tim (Pat), Frank (Judi) and predeceased by Nancy. Grandfather of nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his parents Jake and Bertha Brouse and his siblings, Leslie, Marion (Ken also predeceased), Terry, Sheldon and Faye. Survived by his brother Easdale (Isabel) and sisters-in-law Pat, Jean and Dodie. He will be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Marvin was a proud veteran, serving our country in WW2. His faith was very important to him, he was a very involved lifelong dedicated member of the United Church, and most recently he was a member of Trinity United Church in Lively. He had a passion for music, he loved singing and was an award winning fiddle player. His hobbies included photography, boating, bible study and traveling. He and Isabel traveled across Canada and were proud to say they have visited every province. They’ve made many friends in Massey, Little Current, Sudbury and Lively. A memorial service was held at Trinity United Church in Lively on Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at 2 pm. Cremation at the Park Lawn Crematorium with interment alongside his daughter Nancy in Huntsville at a later date. Donations to the Trinity United Church (Mission & Service Fund) or the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #564 would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Lougheed Funeral Home.