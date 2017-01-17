Marguerite Oliver of Lively passed away at Health Sciences North Hospital, Sudbury on Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at the age of 70 years. Dear daughter of the late Sam and Georgina Oliver. Beloved wife of Michael Mandigo of Lively. Loving mother of Karen Lafantaisie of Verner and the late Leeanne Lafantaisie (1994). Will be sadly missed by grandchildren Michael and Sarah and great-grandson, Anthony. Very dear sister of Alicia Francis (partner Angus) of Toronto, Sharon Oliver of Sault Ste. Marie, Ellen Oliver of Jarvis, Ontario and the late Bertha Murphy and the late Melvin Oliver. A Memorial Visitation was held on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 from 11 am in the Bourcier Funeral Home, Espanola, followed by a Memorial Prayer Service at 3 pm with the Reverend Henke Willem officiating. Interment of ashes in the Espanola Cemetery. If so desired, Memorial tributes may be made to the Northern Cancer Foundation.