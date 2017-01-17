November 6, 1940 – December 22, 2016

“After my death, I will let fall a shower of roses.

I will spend my heaven doing good on earth.”

St. Therese

Laura Niganiwina, a resident of Wikwemikong, died peacefully at Manitoulin Health Centre, on Thursday, December 22, 2016 at the age of 76. Daughter of Leona (Manitowabi) and Moses Pitawanakwat (both predeceased). Laura was loved by husband Isaac Niganiwina (predeceased), children Sharon, Anthony (Sandra), Eleanor (Steven), Timothy (Tracy). Predeceased by sons Brian and Edgar. Remembered by their father Antonio Raposo. Grandchildren Corey, Tammy, Brittany, Anthony, Andrew, Michael, Jessica, Robin, Joshua, Jordan, Brandy, Timothy, Ryan, Nicholas, Noah, Martina and Mark. Great-grandchildren Tristan and Gareth. Siblings Marjorie, Lloyd, Patricia, Rita, Harold and Richard (all predeceased), Carol, Barbara, Gerald (wife Rose), Judy, sister-in-law Laura, and many nieces, nephews and friends. Laura will be remembered for her love of crosswords, reading, cheating at crib, scratch tickets and her extensive knowledge. Family and friends gathered at St. Ignatius Church, Buzwah. Visitation was from noon on Wednesday, December 28, 2016. Funeral Mass was at 11 am on Thursday, December 29, 2016. Cremation with burial of ashes later in Buzwah Cemetery. Record your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca.