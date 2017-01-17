Howard Orion Middaugh passed away with family by his side on Friday, December 30, 2016 in his 95th year. Beloved father of Judy (Middaugh) Gigliotti and her husband Carmen Gigliotti. He will be missed by his grandchildren David Gigliotti (Sheila Tastula), Lisa (Josh) Collings, and Paul Gigliotti as well as great-grandchild Parker Collings. Survived by his brothers Henry (Freda) and William (Corleen), and sister Jean Bond (Raymond), as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by his mother Elizabeth (Middaugh) Head, brothers Raymond, Tom and sisters Hazel (John) (Head) Campbell and Alice (Head) Guay (Leonard). Howard was born on Manitoulin and lived his whole life within 10 miles of Mills/Poplar corners. He lived with his Grandfather Ira and Grandmother Margret (Crawford) Middaugh and the Fred Lanktree family in his youth. He credited himself with saving Margret (Lanktree) Palmer’s life as a child, when she fell under a horse drawn winter sleigh. In his teens he ventured out west for a harvest, but missed the Island and returned home to stay. In later years his home became a drop-in centre for many friends and family. David Runnalls and his hunters helped him in the fall by keeping ahead of the woodpile for winter. Steve Head helped him with keeping things going at his little house. He had been sick a few years back and could not have stayed at home if not for Steve’s help and teasing. The family are very grateful Steve gave him that extra time at home. The Bayshore nursing team were of great help, as well Marg, Joyce, Lucy and others. It always put a smile on his face, as long as it wasn’t his physio day. He worked hard farming and in the bush for many years. He loved going up the creek (crik) with the grandchildren and showing Parker his cats. He will be missed by many. Visitation was held at the Simpson Funeral Home, Gore Bay, on Friday, January 6, 2017 from 10 am until time of the celebration of Howard’s life at 11 am. Memorial donations may be made to the Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary as expressions of sympathy and may be made through www.simpsonfuneralhome.ca.