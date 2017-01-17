HAROLD GEORGE KIRK

In loving memory of Harold G. Kirk who left us on December 28, 2016. Harold was the son of Bertha (Hartley) and David H. Kirk, both predeceased. Dearly loved husband of Marie for over 42 years. Dear brother of Beryl Leeson (husband Russell) and uncle of Kerry, Dianne and Lori (Denis), great-uncle of Amy, Cole and Jamie. Harold was a very hard working person who worked in various occupations; dairy farming, beef farming and carpentry. He was the owner of H-K Construction, having obtained contracts for building and/or repairing many docks for Public Works as well as selling and erecting multiple steel buildings and overhead doors on Manitoulin Island. While we will no longer share in his knowledge or quick wit, he has left many treasured memories for those who knew him well. Visitation was at the Spring Bay Pentecostal Church on January 1, 2017 from 2 pm to 4 pm and on January 2, 2017 from 10 am to 11 am. A celebration of Harold’s life was held at 11 am on January 2, 2017 at the church. Spring interment in the Mindemoya Cemetery. If so desired, charitable donations may be made to Spring Bay Pentecostal Church, The Angel Bus or charity of your choice. Thoughts, prayers, and memories can be shared at www.islandfuneralhome.ca.