In loving memory of Gladys Mary Jean Peltier, August 2, 1957 to December 29, 2016. Surrounded by her loving family, Gladys passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 29, 2016. Loving adopted daughter of William and Mary Peltier. Loving wife of Johnny Jackson of 42 years. Loving mother of Daniel (Carolyn), Bonnie Jo, Jonathan, Ryan (Carissa). Cherished grandma of Alyssa, Summer, Rayne, Elizabeth, Vanessa, Jorgia, Lilly, Jasmine, Kevin, Hannah, Lynnaya, Kailynn, Kaiden and great-grandchildren Irena, Kingston and Kali. Sister to Florence Peltier, Henry and James “Jack” (both predeceased). Survived by siblings Rubina (Dean Nebenionquit), Vivian Recollet, Yvonne Recollet, Kenneth Kimewon (Joy), May Kimewon, Vicki (Randal J. Desmoulin), Lorraine Debassige (Adam), Shirley Trudeau, Timothy Cooper (Elizabeth), and predeceased by Henry Recollet and Margaret Mandamin. Godmother of DeAnna Peltier and Julian Shigwadja. Sadly missed by her brothers and sisters-in-law and her many nieces and nephews. Gladys loved life with kindness, humour and friendship. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and family get-togethers. She enjoyed her crossword puzzle and playing board games with family and friends. We are honoured to have been part of this journey with you. May you Rest In Peace! Resting at St. Anthony Daniel Church, Kaboni. Funeral Mass was held at 11 am on Thursday, January 5, 2017 at St. Anthony Daniel Church, 2085 Kaboni Road, Wikwemikong, ON with Father Jerry MacDougall officiating. Interment at South Bay Cemetery.