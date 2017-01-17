The family sadly announces the passing of Dorothy Mary Angela Pitawanakwat. Surrounded by her loving family, she passed suddenly on Tuesday, December 27, 2016. The daughter of the late Remijius and Irene Pitawanakwat. She is survived by her partner and rock, William Sundercock of Silver Water. Beloved mother of Shanna Pitawanakwat (Jason), Michael Pitawanakwat (Wayne), and Malcolm Blue (Shannon). Cherished grandmother of Kaitlynn, Lanaya, Grayson, Lea, Makayla, and Sierra. Dorothy will be sadly missed by her sisters Lorraine Pitawanakwat, Gail Panamick (Clarence predeceased), and Deborah Pitawanakwat. Dorothy will be met with open arms by her late brother Gary Pitawanakwat. Dorothy will be missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. Immediate Family celebrated her life at the Sheshegwaning Community Complex beginning at 1 pm on Thursday, December 29, 2016. Friends were welcome after 2 pm. Funeral Services were held on Saturday, December 31, 2016 at 11 am in Sheshegwaning. Cremation to follow. Thoughts, prayers, and memories can be shared at www.islandfuneralhome.ca.