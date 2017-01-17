Donelda “Donnie” Mary Gilchrist died peacefully at Manitoulin Centennial Manor, on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at the age of 89. Born in Gore Bay, Ontario on May 10, 1927 to Robert Beange and Ethel (nee Spry), Predeceased by beloved husband Gilbert “Gib”. Loved mother of Lorna (predeceased), Alma, Sharon (predeceased), David and Sarah. Proud grandmother and great-grandmother of many. Survived by siblings Bob, Murray (Lueba), Elwood (Edith), Sylvia, Betty and Marion. Predeceased by brothers Keith, Clifford and Laird and sister Murdean. Will always be remembered by many nieces, nephews and friends. Cremation with graveside service in Grimesthorpe Cemetery, Spring Bay in the spring. Donations to Manitoulin Centennial Manor Auxiliary would be greatly appreciated. Island Funeral Home can only accept cheques for all charitable donations. Record your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca.