May 19, 1940 – December 24, 2016

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Albert Ted Bowerman in his 76th year. Loving father to his daughters Janet (Kim Taylor) of Thunder Bay, Janice (George Szabo) of Daytona Beach, Florida, Karen (Rocky Dichuk) of Elliot Lake and Brenda (Jay Arsenault) of Huntsville. Loving Papa to Michael, Kristi-Ann, Simon, Mark, Katie, Alex, Gabrielle, Madeleine and Christian, and great-grandson Chase. Son of the late Alan and Elva Bowerman, brother Bill (predeceased), Joyce, Maxwell (predeceased), and Manley. Ted was a true Haweater who loved Manitoulin Island. Ted enjoyed driving transport. He delivered mail for Canada Post as well as fuel for Texaco and Esso. Ted loved the outdoors. He spent countless hours in the bush trapping, hunting and cutting trees to make his wood pile even longer for winter. Ted passed his love of the outdoors onto his daughters through camping, hiking, ice fishing and snowmobiling together. He also enjoyed history, reading and watching hockey. Ted was truly loved and will be greatly missed. We would like to express appreciation to all the staff at St. Joseph’s Manor in Elliot Lake for the care provided to our father. There will be a Celebration of Life for this wonderful man at the Tehkummah Hall on Saturday, May 20, 2017 from 1 pm to 4 pm. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Society.