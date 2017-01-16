Violet Elizabeth Martin (nee Jess) passed away peacefully on December 29, 2016 at the Bella Senior Care Residence, Niagara Falls, ON in her 98th year. Beloved wife of the late Stafford Edward Martin and daughter of the late Gladys and William Jess of Hamilton, ON. Dear sister of Douglas Jess predeceased. Much loved mother of Brian (Margaret) of Manitoulin, Wayne (Margaret) of Toronto, David (Dawn) of Downsview. Sadly missed grandmother of Kimberly (Ron) of Waterloo, Wendy (James) of Medicine Hat, AB, Deanna (Mark) of Desoronto, and Christine (Dan) of Medicine Hat, AB. Cherished great-grandmother of Ian (Danielle), Lauren (Sergio), Eric (Britanny), Alex (Ashley), Nathanial, Rowan and Calvin. Happy great-great-grandmother of Greyson and Kaiden. Although fighting cancer in her last years, she kept her positive attitude and sense of humour until the very end. Her strength and love of family will be a lasting legacy. The family is very thankful to the nurses and staff of the 2nd floor at the Bella who gave Violet such loving and considerate care during her stay. Funeral service was at Hetherington and Deans Funeral Chapel, Victoria Avenue, Niagara Falls on January 5, 2017 followed by interment in Lundy’s Lane Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or Diabetes are appreciated.