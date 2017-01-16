Ted Culgin died Saturday, January 14, 2017 at Health Sciences North, Sudbury, after a remarkable journey. He was 64 years old. Ted started his career in funeral service in Aurora, then Chatham, and finally Gore Bay, where he and Barbara owned Culgin Funeral Home, retiring in September 2014. Ted was a Jaycee Senator, Past President of the Lions Club, Board Member of the Gore Bay Museum, Gore Bay Masonic Lodge Member, and Santa to many. Ted was born in Weston and raised in Tottenham by his dad Jack (predeceased in 2000), and his mom Aileen, who survives him in Alliston. Ted is survived by the loves of his life, Barbara, Andy, Dawn, Willow, and fur-grandbaby Finn. Adored brother of Mary Jane Culgin and husband Sean Ronan, nephews Jack, Ben, Mark, and several cousins. Visitation will be held in the Gore Bay Community Hall, Wednesday, January 18, 2017 from 2 pm to 4 pm and 7 pm to 9 pm. Joel Lock will conduct the Funeral Service on Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 11 am at the Gore Bay Community Hall. Spring burial will take place at the Silver Lake Cemetery. Memorial Donations may be made (by cheque only) to the Gore Bay Museum or the Charity of your choice. You are not gone, Chief Road Captain, but rather just up ahead, around the next bend. This road we travel will straighten out, and we will ride side-by-side once again. Until then, rubber side down, knees in the breeze, wind to your back, and sunshine on your face.