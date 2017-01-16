“MEDIA RELEASE”

Espanola Occurrence Number: ES1700081 / ES1700088

Occurrence Type: Traffic Enforcement

On January 11, 2017 at 11:45 a.m., a member of the Espanola Police Service on general patrol, stopped a vehicle on Centre Street being driven by a male he knew to be a suspended driver. Upon stopping the vehicle, the officer confirmed that the 33-year old Espanola residence was still suspended for unpaid fines, and charged him under the Highway Traffic Act for drive while under suspension, and drive motor vehicle – no currently validated permit.

At 3:45 p.m., the same officer continuing his patrol, stopped a motorist on Centre Street near Fleming Street for speeding, after the officer clocked his vehicle travelling 20 km/h over the posted limit. The officer discovered that in addition to speeding, the 71-year old male from Webbwood was operating his motor vehicle without insurance, and had an expired validation sticker. As a result, he was charged with owner operate motor vehicle no insurance, drive motor vehicle – no currently validated permit, and speeding.

Both men will appear in Provincial Offences Court in Espanola on March 9, 2017, to answer to their charges.