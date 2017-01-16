Elmer William Kimewon (aka Billy/Wabzee)

June 22, 1947 – January 14, 2017

Surrounded by his loving family, Billy passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 14, 2017 at the age of 69. Loving friend of Barbara Peltier. Loved by his children Jason, Randy, Yvette, Rodney, Connie, June, Brandy, Sherry, Tia, Donovan, Quinten, Billie-Jo and Candida. Grandfather of 17 and great-grandfather of five. Dear brother of Rosella (husband Ray predeceased), Ethel (Ray), Joe, Jeannette, Richard (Beverley), Robert, Elaine (Henry), Shirley. Predeceased by Wayne, Bobby and Carol. Survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Billy lived life with kindness, humour and friendship. He was easygoing and free spirited. He loved spending time at bingo and casino and family get-togethers. He enjoyed working on his vehicles and fixing small engines at his favourite garage (Fields Marine). Visitation from 11 am on Monday, January 16, 2017 at St. Ignatius Church. Funeral Mass at 3 pm on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at Holy Cross Mission, Wikwemikong. Burial at Wikwemikong Upper Cemetery.