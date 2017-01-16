December 23, 1967 – January 7, 2017

In loving memory of Darren (Hatchet) Walter Mishibinijima, 49 years, beloved son of Walter and Jean Mishibinijima. Loving partner to Shelley Russell of Saskatchewan. Loving father of Destiny Lewis of British Columbia, Shell Russell of Saskatchewan and special daughters, Savanna, Skyla and Sofia of Saskatchewan. Treasured brother of Charlie (Cynthia) of Texas, Francis (Patricia) of Sagamok, Samantha of Wikwemikong. Loving uncle to Adrian, Ivory, Kevin, Lilly-Ann, Maria, Kenneth, Katelyn, Ryan, Nathan, Jason, Brianna and Ethan. Predeceased by his grandparents, John and Bernadette Pangowish and Lillian Webkamigad of Wikwemikong. Godparents Lima and Frankie (predeceased) Jacko. Also leaves behind his godchild, Amber Myshak of Alberta. Survived by many uncles, aunts, foster brothers and sisters, great-nieces and nephews. Darren worked in various places across Canada, United States and Mexico, where he made a lot of friends. He was adopted as a family member and a brother to many on his journeys. He was a survivor and went out on his own at a very young age. He had a HUGE heart and was willing to help anyone in need. He touched many lives and will be missed by all. He played hockey, worked in the carnival and oil fields. He worked with Butler Amusements, West Coast Amusements, Michaels Amusement and Wild Rose Shows. He drove the truck and help set up the rides from Vancouver to Texas and into Mexico. During the winter months he worked for Strike Energy in Bonnyville, Alberta. Resting at Rabbit Island Community Centre. Funeral Mass at Holy Cross Mission on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at 11 am. Interment at Kaboni Cemetery. Arrangements in care of Island Funeral Home.