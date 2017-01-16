Calvin Leeson passed away peacefully at the St. Joseph’s Manor in Elliot Lake on Monday, January 9, 2017 at the age of 91. Beloved husband of Patsy Leeson of Elliot Lake and the late Betty Leeson. Loving father of Randy Leeson (Vicki) of Elliot Lake and the late Jamie Leeson (Heather) of Grande Prairie, Alberta. Dear grandfather of Julie Lewis (Tim) of Cambridge, Melanie Barry (Kevin), Sheri Goff (Ryan), Kristy Leeson, all of Grande Prairie, Alberta and great-grandfather of Abby, Michael, Declan, Lila and Maisie James. Pre-deceased by his brother Glen Leeson and survived by numerous nieces and nephews. The visitation and service were held at the Holy Trinity United Church on Friday, January 13, 2017 from 1:30 pm until the time of service at 2 pm with the Rev. Robert Gardner officiating. Interment to take place at a later date in Green Bay, Ontario. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Elliot Lake Funeral Chapel & Cremation Centre (36 Ontario Ave). Memorial contributions to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences to the Leeson family may be made at www.elliotlakefuneralchapel.com.