Alexander Purvis passed away peacefully at the NHS-Welland Site, on Sunday, January 15, 2017 at the age of 90 years. Beloved husband of Maxine for over 64 years. Loving father of Thomas, Sandy and Tim. Cherished grandfather of Robin, Jenesa and Kyle. Devoted great-grandfather of Noah, Dawson, Dylan, Preston, Tyson and Caleb. Predeceased by his parents, brothers and sisters. In accordance with Alexander’s wishes, cremation has taken place. Memorial donations in memory of Alexander may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca.