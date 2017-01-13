Students donate funds to worthy individuals, causes

GORE BAY—The Grade 6/7 class students at Charles C. McLean Public School in Gore Bay really showed their spirit of the Christmas season by donating funds toward the Frosty Cup fundraising hockey tournament in Gore Bay and its benefactors, as well as many other causes.

Teacher Michael Hachey made a presentation of $95 to Scott McDougall, one of the main organizers of the Frosty Cup on behalf of some of his students, just prior to Christmas.

“It was a Christmas activity; I told the students that instead of me giving them something like gifts or chocolates I would give each of the students $5 each to donate to a charity of their choice,” Mr. Hachey told the Recorder. “They had to do research on where they would make their donation and why it was a meaningful choice. About 10 of the students were really passionate about donating to the Frosty Cup as it would benefit the arena manager and other local residents. They donated $95 including adding some of their own money as well as from family and friends. The students were pretty excited when I reported back to them that I had forwarded their donation on their behalf to the Frosty Cup organizers.” Other causes that the students made donations towards included Camp Quality, Alzheimer’s Association, Heart and Stroke Foundation, Paws, and the Sick Kids Hospital Foundation.

“They were pretty excited about all of this and helping out other people. It was certainly nice to see,” added Mr. Hachey.